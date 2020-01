Popular entertainer, Charles Oputa also known Charly Boy on December 30, 2019 buried his mother Mrs. Margaret Oputa at Oguta in Imo State. She died at the age of 101. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was among many dignitaries that graced the occasion. Below are photos from the burial ceremony.

For a better society

Total Views: 74 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn