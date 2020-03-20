The long-awaited Champion Newspaper’s excellence award holds today, Friday 20, 2020 by 5 pm at the prestigious Oriental Hotel in Victoria Island Lagos.

The award, which will honour the best of the state’s human resources and institutions in Nigeria, is organized by Champion News Media, the publishers of Champion Newspapers.

Champion Newspapers Awards is targetted at acknowledging the contributions of some of the outstanding individuals, organizations, agencies and institutions of both state and federal government to the development of Nigeria in particular and humanity in general in the areas of business, politics, culture, social and infrastructural developments.

The Group Managing Director, GMD,/ Editor-in-Chief of Champion Newspaper Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakannwa , expressed delight at the elevation of the 2019 edition of the awards to an ‘A’ list event saying that the event will translate to a parade of stars.

“The awards and recognitions are intended to acknowledge those persons, organizations, institutions and agencies, who made outstanding contributions in reshaping the growth and fortunes of Nigeria and indeed the whole world in 2019. We took extra care in sorting out these individuals and organizations as our board of editors was painstaking in voting for the right candidates.

“It is our own little way of encouraging Nigerians to strive towards excellence in all their endeavours. We should have the people that we should look up to and emulate at all times. The award ceremony is Champion Newspaper’s own way of fostering a better society. We are looking forward to hosting no fewer than 500 dignitaries at the event”, she explained.

Already, the governor of Lagos Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has accepted the role of the chief host at the March 20, 2020 event which will be presided over by Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs Senator Godswill Apkabio. Senator Akpabio is a two- term governor of oil rich Akwa Ibom State. The charismatic Senate Minority Leader Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe will be the special guest of honour.

No fewer than 10 serving senators and House of Representatives members have confirmed their attendance at the event. Also expected in attendance is the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa. Imo State Governor Senator Hope Uzodinma is expected to make a special appearance at the event.

Giving an insight into what promises to be an award like no other, Dr. Iheakanwa revealed that it took the in-depth analysis of the profiles and contributions of so many nominees for the selection committee to announce the Air Peace Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Allen Onyema as the 2019 Champion Newspapers Man of the Year.

According to Dr. Nwadiuto, Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade will be on the podium on March 20 to receive the Governor of the Year award while his counterpart in Enugu, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is the Best Governor of the Year on Security. Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Ogbonnaya Nwifuru got the highest votes to emerge as the Best Assembly Speaker of the Year.

The roll of honour at this year’s annual Champion Newspapers Awards includes Zenith Bank Plc GMD/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu who is the Bank Chief Executive Officer of the Year, Globacom Ltd as Telecommunication Company of the Year, Fidelity Bank Plc as Bank of the Year, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc emerged as Insurance Company of the year just as Access Bank Plc’s Public and Media Relations Manager, Mr. Abdul Imoyo will be honoured as the Best Media Manager of the Year.

The stars to be celebrated will also include, Universal Insurance Plc, as the Most Innovative Company of the Year, Dr. Dakuku Adol Peterside who is the out-going Director General of NIMASA will be honoured as the Best Public Agency Manager of the Year. Greenwhich Trust Limited is the Corporate Leader of the Year just as Seplat Oil and Gas Plc was voted Oil and Gas Company of the Year.

Other awardees are: Senator Annie Okonkwo who emerged Democracy Icon of the Year, God Is Good Logistics will mount the podium as Logistics Company of the Year and Dr. (Mrs) Asabe Shehu Yar’ Adua Foundation who will be decorated as the Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) of the Year.

The Group Managing Director of Champion Newspapers further assured on capitalizing on the award series in encouraging the culture of excellence in both the private and public sectors of the nation’s economy in order to challenge the ingenuity of Nigerians.

“I am confident that with the appropriate policies and business environments, Nigeria will get her crop of managers to exhibit better work culture. That is why the whole nation will have to keep encouraging those who are known to be doing the right things. The reward for hard work is more work. Champion Newspapers will continue to partner with groups and individuals including corporate organizations in promoting the good values of Nigerians. This is part of the objectives behind the annual Champion Newspaper’s Awards ceremony”, she explained.

Meanwhile, letters of commendations have continued to trail the release of the list of this year’s awardees just as the recipients have confirmed their acceptance of the awards thereby setting the tone for the hosting of the landmark event on March 20, 2020.

