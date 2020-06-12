Challenges of COVID-19 pandemic on Nigeria’s economy and CBN’s rescue missions

COMFORT EKELEME, Asst. Business Editor

No doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted several degrees of injuries on world economies, Nigeria inclusive, with the nation currently into another recession which industry watchers said may linger this the first quarter of 2021 if drastic measures are not taken by the financial managers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has equally been described as a wake-up call to policymakers to look into other sectors of the nation’s economy, including agriculture in order to grow the economy.

Looking at the present state of the world economy, the need for tougher decisions including diversification of the country’s revenue base away from oil exports and improving investments in the health care sector are taking the center stage. This is because industry watchers has maintained that it would contribute to ensuring that the economy is able to recover quickly from difficult conditions in the future.

Meanwhile, experts said the challenges posed by the pandemic to the Nigerian economy and by extension, economies of the world will linger till the end of the 2020 financial year.

Presently,the novel coronavirus outbreak has impacted negatively on the livelihood of households and business activities resulting to drop in global demand for goods and services, declined consumer confidence, and a slowdown in production among others.

Before the pandemic, the Nigerian government had been grappling with weak recovery from the 2014 oil price shock, with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth tapering around 2.3 per cent in 2019, while the country’s debt profile has been a source of concern for policymakers and development practitioners.

Also, investments by firms have been impeded largely due to the uncertainties that come with the pandemic-limited knowledge about the duration of the outbreak, the effectiveness of policy measures, and the reaction of economic agents to these measures, as well as negative investor sentiments, which are causing turbulence in capital markets around the world.

Taking into consideration the uncertainty that is associated with the pandemic and the negative profit outlook on possible investment projects, sources said firms are likely to hold off on long-term investment decisions.

The International Labour Congress (ILO) Director-General, Mr. Guy Ryder had predicted that almost 25 million jobs could be lost worldwide as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said “An initial assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on the global world of work says the effects will be far reaching, pushing millions of people into unemployment, underemployment and working poverty, and proposes measures for a decisive, coordinated immediate response.

In a telephone interview with Daily Champion, Managing Director, MaxiFund Securities Limited, Mazi Okechukwu Unegbu said both the monetary and the fiscal policy should have a coordinated solution towards sustaining the economy.

He said already several jobs have been lost, adding that before this present loss of jobs, Nigeria was suffering very high rate of unemployment and the COVID-19 has tripled that problem.

“Post COVID-19 is going to be a huge problem for the Nigerian economy, except we have someone who is a good public finance person, not just anybody who read economic, a good person with good knowledge of public finance who knows proper public resource allocation.

“Eighty per cent of small businesses are gone within the first one month of the lockdown because they were doing nothing and they couldn’t pay their personnel and i sympathies with the landlords who rented properties to them, they will never get any rent from them, all they will need is to check them out and there might be lots of court cases.

“In such situations, court cases will not solve the problem, what I suggest here is that the problem will be solved through mediation.

“The N50 billion support to small businesses, should be channeled properly for small businesses to grow. There should be capacity building for the beneficiaries. There should be proper plan to support small businesses that are the larger supplier of labour,” he said.

Speaking further, Unegbu stated that adequate attention should be paid to the educational sector. We must lay to emphasis on education because through that we can create so much ideas that will help in solving our various economic issues,” he said.

In order to sustain small businesses in Nigeria, he maintained that there is need for coordinated efforts and proper support small businesses.

Already, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has arranged a fiscal stimulus package, including a N50 billion ($138.89 million) credit facility to households and Small and Medium Enterprises most affected by the pandemic, a N100 billion ($277.78 million) loan to the health sector, and a N1 trillion ($2.78 billion) to the manufacturing sector.

In addition, the interest rates on all CBN interventions have been revised downwards from 9 to 5 per cent, and a one-year moratorium on CBN intervention facilities has been introduced, effective March 1.

Also the official exchange rate has been adjusted from 306 to 360 naira. The exchange rate under the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window has also been adjusted from N360 to N380 in order to unify the exchange rates across the I&E window, Bureau de Change, and retail and wholesale windows. Furthermore, the government has introduced import duty waivers for pharmaceutical companies and increased efforts toward ensuring that they receive forex.

Who is TCF meant for?

In the operational guideline for the facility, the CBN listed participants who are eligible to apply for credit from this facility. They are as follows households with verifiable evidence of livelihood adversely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Existing enterprises with verifiable evidence of business activities adversely affected as a result of the coronavirus pandemic (as part of its consistent review, CBN has declared that eligible applicant does not need to have a business plan),and firms in agricultural value chain activities.

Hospitality industry (accommodation and food services) Airline service providers Health (pharmaceuticals and medical supplies) Manufacturing/value addition,Trading and other income-generating activities as may be prescribed by the CBN.

Source of fund

The scheme shall be funded from the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEDF) and the eligible participating financial institution for the scheme is NIRSAL Microfinance Bank (NMFB).

This means the CBN will be sourcing the fund from its MSME development fund which will be administered through NIRSAL Microfinance Bank. Thus, while the CBN will be providing the funds, applicants will have to apply for the loan through NIRSAL Microfinance Bank.

Also, led by the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has been able to pool together billions of naira to be used to support the World Health Organization (WHO), the federal government, and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control in the fight against the pandemic. The funds are also expected to help alleviate some of the economic hardships resulting from the pandemic.

Emefiele assured that every contribution will be duly accounted for.

CACOVID is a private sector-led organization in Nigeria established to assist the government in combating the Coronavirus disease in the country. It was launched on March 26, 2020, following an announcement made by the Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele.

The purpose of the relief fund is to support the federal government of Nigeria in containing the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria; to ensure patients get the care they need and frontline workers get essential supplies and equipments; and to accelerate efforts to provide tests and treatments.

Major companies, including Dangote Group, Access Bank and MTN have donated to the CACOVID relief fund, in addition to several private organizations and individuals.

Members of the coalition are CBN, Aliko Dangote Foundation, Dangote Group, Access Bank, Folorunsho Alakija – Famfa Oil Limited, United Bank for Africa, Guaranty Trust Bank, Union Bank, Zenith Bank, Ecobank, Keystone Bank Limited, Rand Merchant Bank, Heritage Bank, Standard Chartered, Coronation Merchant Bank, Standard Bank, FBN Merchant Bank, First City Monument Bank, First Bank, Sterling Bank, Wema Bank, FSDH Merchant Bank, Citibank, Providus Bank Limited, Polaris Bank Limited, Unity Bank, amongst others.

The sum of N25.8 billion has so far been donated by 107 Nigerian companies and notable individuals, as relief fund to combat Coronavirus in the country.

Also, Nigerian banks have been particularly instrumental in this regard, having contributed a significant portion of the money.

