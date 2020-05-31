Chairman North Central gov’s forum receives with shock news of the death of former NNPC GMD, Dr.BARU

Chairman North Central Governors Forum and Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has received with rude shock the passing away of immediate past Group Managing Director (GMD) of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Kachalla Baru.

Governor Sani Bello said that the demise of late Baru was coming at a time where his expertise, experience and professionalism was still needed especially in the downstream sector of the country.

He said that the state will dearly miss his services especially the state-owned university, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University(IBBU), Lapai as he gave all the support through the institution in the ongoing exploration of the possible availability of hydrocarbon in the Bida Basin.

The Governor commiserated with his family Government and people of Bauchi State, and all his close associate and friends.

He described the former NNPC GMD as gentle, pious and religious person who was transparent in his actions during his lifetime.

Late Dr. Baru, who died at the age of 60, was bestowed with a fellowship award of the IBB University Lapai in 2018 and served as NNPC GMD from 2016 to 2019.

The Governor prayed that the Almighty Allah forgives his shortcomings, grant him paradise and give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

