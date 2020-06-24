Ceremony for a Permanent Emergency & Infectious Disease Hospital for Eastern region held at IMSUTH

The ground breaking ceremony for a Permanent Emergency and Infectious Disease Hospital for Eastern region built by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation and Seplat Petroleum Development Company Joint Venture on intervention initiative on COVID-19 took place over the weekend at IMO STATE UNIVERSITY TEACHING HOSPITAL ORLU (IMSUTH) over the weekend.............................
Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma (second right) laying the foundation stone of Permanent site of Emergency and Infectious Disease Hospital, IMSUTH Orlu, with him are MD NNPC, Mallam Mele K. Kyari (right), Catholic Bishop of Orlu Diocese, Most Rev. Augustine Ukwuoma (third right), Imo state Deputy Gov., Prof. Placcid Njoku (fourth right), Minister for State Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva (second left) and Chairman Seplat Petroleum Development Company, Dr. A.B.C. Orjiako (left) among others.
Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma conferring with the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Temipre Sylva (left) during the ground breaking ceremony.
Chairman Seplat Petroleum Development Company, Dr. A.B.C. Orjiako (right) exchanging views with Catholic Bishop of Orlu Diocese, Most Rev. Augustine Ukwuoma (left) and Chairman Imo state COVID-19 Task Force, Prof. Maurice Iwu (middle) at the event.
Chairman, Seplat Petroleum Development Company, Dr. A.B.C. Orjiako with his director, Engr. Bala Wunti (left) at the event…PHOTOS BY CHRIS NWOBI
