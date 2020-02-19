Home Photo Gallery CEO Mainland Oil & Gas Company Ltd, Prince Chris Igwe, celebrates God’s...

CEO Mainland Oil & Gas Company Ltd, Prince Chris Igwe, celebrates God’s faithfulness on his 50th birthday Anniversary dinner party held at Civil Center in Lagos

L-r ...The celebrant CEO Mainland Oil and Gas Company Limited, Prince Chris Igwe, welcoming the Executive  Governor of Abia State Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, at the reception .

L-r… Deputy Governor Anambra state Mr. Nkem Okeke, Governor of Abia State Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, The celebrant CEO Mainland Oil and Gas Company Limited, Prince Chris Igwe, his wife Princess Peace,Senator Mao Ohuabunwa,and Senator ike  Ekweremadu at the cutting of the cake.

L-r … Rev (Mrs.) Huldah Erumaka, Prince Chris Igwe, his wife Princess Peace ,General Overseer Word Base Assembly Ago okota Bishop Humphrey Erumaka.

Non- Executive director FBN Holding Plc  Mr. Chidi Anya,  the celebrant Prince Chris Igwe, his wife Princess.

L-r… Former Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Azubuike ihejirika  former Governor of Lagos State ,Rear Admiral Ndubuisi kanu  wife  Mrs Gladys .

L-r… Ogun State Governor  Dr  Dapo Abiodun, MD/CEO Northwest petroleum and Gas Company  Limited Mrs. Winifred Akpani, Minister of State for Mines and Steel development  Dr  Uchehukwu Ogah.

L-r… Group Managing Director Champion Newspapers Limited Dr Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, husband Sir Uche Iheakanwa .

L-r… Chairman Dozzy Group Sir Daniel Chukwudozie his wife Lady Ada, Vice Chairman Techno Oil Limited Mrs Nkechi Obi, MON.

L-r… Barr Emeka Akabogu, Barr Joyce Akabogu, The celebrant CEO Mainland Oil and Gas Company Limited, Prince Chris Igwe, Barr Ngozi Ekeoma , husband Chairman Napal Oil and Gas  Elder Ekeoma Ekeoma,and Chidinma  Inem.

L-r… Immediate past president of Imo state Towns development Association Lagos (ISTDAL)  Pastor Okey Anorue, Chief Oliver Akubueze, Eze Ndigbo Ikeja  Eze Uche Dimgba, Commissioner Trade and Investment Abia State Dr Cosmos Ndukwe.

L-r …Direct General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr Dakuku Peterside, Ogun State Governor Dr Dapo Abiodun, MD/CEO Northwest petroleum and Gas Company Limited Mrs. Winifred Akpani.

Prince Chris Igwe, his wife  princess Peace Cutting his 50th birthday cake  with his Children ,during the dinner party held at Civil Center in Lagos 16/2/20/20…  PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

Total Views: 186 ,

SIMILAR ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply