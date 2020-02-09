Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL) Annual Lecture , Int’l leadership symposium held in Lagos

L-r… President, African Export-Import Bank, Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah; Chairman Brittania-U Mrs Uju Ifejika, Group Managing director FBN holdings Plc Mr UK Eke, Founder, Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL), Professor Pat Utomi; his wife Prof Ifeoma, Chairman , Cosul –General South African Mr Darkey Africa, Mr Goodie ibru and Group Chairman Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc Dr Akinade Ogunbiyi .

L-r… HIC International delegates , Mr Salvation Alibor , Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL), Professor Pat Utomi; his wife Prof Ifeoma, CEO Finepro Properties Mr Innocent Ekeleme.

L-r… Engr Tunde Makun, Professor Pat Utomi, Cutting his 64th years birthday cake with his wife Prof Ifeoma, former CBN Governor Chief Joseph Sanusi; and President, African Export-Import Bank, Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah.

L-r… Group Chairman Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc Dr Akinade Ogunbiyi, Founder CVL Professor Pat Utomi; and CEO Mainland Oil and Gas Company Limited , Prince Chris Igwe.

Founder CVL Professor Pat Utomi, his wife Prof Ifeoma (both Middle) cutting his 64th birthday cake with their Children ,during the Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL) Annual Lecture and International Leadership symposium held at the Shell Hall of Muson Centre, Onikan, on Thursday, February 6, 2020… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

