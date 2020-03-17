Celebrating women and the necessity of honoring feminism via Nigeria’s currency notes

International Women’s Day-8th of March each year-is celebrated in many countries around the world. It is a day when women are recognized for their achievements without regards to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political. International Women’s Day, first emerged from the activities of labor movements at the turn of the twentieth century in North America and across Europe. The said Day, is to basically bring to limelight, the peculiar accomplishments, and unique achievements of women-and the female folks, world wide, especially when such accomplishments, are above those of their male counterparts. The said Day-March 8th each year-is also meant to further remind the entire world of the irrefutable fact that, women are very important in the scheme of human existence, and thus, should not be relegated to “subordinate backgrounds” in the handling of world affairs, and secular issues. International Women’s Day, also seeks to promote the-active-participation of women as equal partners with men in achieving sustainable development, peace, security, and full respect in the handling of legion of mankind’s delicate affairs.

In Nigeria, women-from time immemorial, in the history of Nigeria, as an entity, have played very vital roles in shaping the outlook of Nigeria, and making Nigeria a (truly) great nation, in the committee of (African) nations. Right from the onset, when Nigeria became a recognized entity among the committee of Nations; women have played very, very pivotal roles in ‘shoring up’ Nigeria’s uniqueness, greatness, and peculiarity in the whole wide world. As a matter of fact, it was a woman that labeled Nation Nigeria with an ‘acronym’ that eventually became today, the name by which Africa’s most populous Nation is identified with.

From as early as the pre-1960’s years; women-in one way or the other-have contributed in aiding Nigeria’s modernization and evolving greatness. It was a woman, for instance, Mary Slessor-a white Missionary-that brought about the end of killing of twins in ancient Calabar, South-Southern part of modern day Nigeria. It was a woman also, Miss Lillian Jean Williams, that composed Nigeria’s first National Anthem, which had the initial beginning words, “Nigeria, we hail thee…” And then, most importantly, it was a woman, FLORA SHAW, that gave this great country, its unique name.

Over the years, before, during and after Nigeria procured independence as a sovereign Nation; women have been instrumental-immensely-for the importance, esteemed position, and high regards, which the country today enjoys, among the committee of existent Nations in the whole world. Research into Nigeria’s interesting history, is replete with feminine, heroine names, that have done the nation proud with their peculiar achievements, and rare feats.

As yet again, another March 8th dawns this year; Nigeria, as a sovereign, Independent Nation, needs to be reminded that it should find ways and avenues of honoring the league of women achievers in Nigeria, that have helped, in no small measure, in making Nigeria renown and great. One of such ways, and or avenues, through which the Nation can celebrate feminism in the country, and accord its league of women achievers, due respect, is by adorning one of Nigeria’s currency notes, (in the future)?? Prominently, with the image, likeness, or portrait of a Nigerian woman, that at one time or the other, brought glaring honor to the country.

Incidentally, during Nigeria’s sixth to seventh National Assembly, the country ‘grappled’, or rather ‘toyed’ with the possibility of releasing-into circulation-a particular currency note denomination that will have the image (or dual images) of certain Nigerian women on the surface of the said currency note. Then, the proposed currency note (denomination), was a #5,000 currency note. Such an action, it was hoped, would be a form of according Nigerian women folk some magnitude of respect, and (high regards), via one of the Nation’s currency note denominations. At the said time in Nigeria’s history, feminine citizens such as Hajiya Gambo Sawaba, Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, and Margaret Ekpo, were suggested as individuals whose image and likeness, could dot the face of the-about-to-be-created, new currency note.

Incidentally, the names of the three aforementioned Nigerian women, all had contributed-in one way, or the other-to Nigeria’s greatness, during their lifetime. Hajiya Gambo Sawaba was an independent, political activist, who dedicated her life to fighting for causes against injustice, and inequality.

Margaret Ekpo (1914-2006), on the other hand, was Nigerian women’s rights activist and social mobilize who was a pioneering female politician in the first republic. She played major roles as a grassroots, and nationalist politician in the Eastern Nigerian city of Aba.

Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, on her own, was the female Matriach of the Ransome Kuti family, was mother of late Afro Beat singer and legend, Late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, and was the first Nigerian woman to own, and ride a motor-car, in Nigeria’s history.

Years back, the proposed #5,000 currency note denomination initiative, suffered a setback at the Senate, and eventually did not see the light of the day in Nigeria. Its proposal and suggestion-then-as to having the image of one of the three aforementioned, female citizens, possibly doting the surface of the said currency note, affirms the fact that a Nigerian woman-or certain caliber of Nigerian women of repute-have need of having their image(s) or likeness(es)-embossed, prominently-on one of Nigeria’s currency note denominations. Such a noble action, on the part of the Federal Government, would be symbolic of according Nigerian Feminism, due respect and high regards.

In the present arrangement; Nigeria’s existent array of currency note denominations does not render appropriate justice to the women folks in the country. That is, judging from the array, as well as avalanche of immense contribution(s) to Nigeria’s national development, and greatness-by some caliber of Nigerian women.

Basically, Nigeria-as a sovereign, independent Nation, has eight (8) currency note denomination (types). Of all these eight (8) currency note denomination (types); it is only on the backside of the ten naira (#10) note, and the twenty naira (#20) note that Nigerian women were accorded any form of regards, and or esteem. Also, a woman is reflected on Nigeria’s fifty naira (#50) note also-although not too prominently. Ditto, on the backside of Nigeria’s one hundred (#100) naira note.

This is the basis on which one is advocating for the need-or rather, the necessity of honoring feminism-or the Nigerian Women-prominently, through one of Nigeria’s currency notes. There are an array of Nigerian women-alive and dead-that have contributed, tremendously, towards the greatness and renown status that Nigeria is today enjoying, and so qualify for this proposed honor. For instance, way back into the history of Nigeria; traditional heroine names abound such as, Queen Amina of Zaria, Moremi in Yorubaland, Emotan in Benin-Edo State, and Inikpi-in Igalaland.

In contemporary times, notable Nigerian, female achievers, and or Amazons abound, such as: Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala. Late Professor Dora N. Akunyili. Virgy Etiaba. Patricia Olubunmi Etteh. Agbani Darego. Chimmamanda Ngozi Adichie. Hajiya Amina Mohammed. Dr. Stella Ameyo Adadevoh (of the ebola disease saga in Nigeria), and then of course, Ladi Kwali, who already has her image molding a pot, embossed on the backside of Nigeria’s twenty naira (#20) note denomination.

Any of these aforementioned women-or their peers- deserve to have their image (or dual images), displayed prominently, on one of Nigeria’s (future….)?? currency note denominations. That is, as a way of honoring Nigerian Feminism, appropriately. Nigerian women, over decades past, in the history of Nigeria as a sovereign, independent Nation, have contributed (too) immensely to Nigeria’s greatness-and uniqueness, for anyone to relegate them to a small section, or backside, of Nigeria’s existent array of currency note, denominations !!

There are many ways of honoring an individual. Either while the said individual is alive, or posthumously. It could be through re-naming streets, Federal Government Infrastructures, or educational institutions after such individuals, or renown citizens. However, having the image, and or likeness of any individual, dotting any currency note denomination(s) of any country-or Nation, one could dare say, is according such an individual, ultimate prestige, or honor.

In this light, in the future of Nigeria’s history, if for any reason, Nigeria-as a sovereign, independent Nation, decides to bring more currency note denominations into existence, or circulation; I think it would only be proper, if the Nation chooses a woman-or duo of renown, Nigerian women-and emboss their images, (or likenesses), on one of such Nigeria’s, futuristic….??? Currency note(s). Doing so, I feel, would be an apt way of according due regards, and well-deserved respect to Nigerian Feminism, via the Nigerian Naira.

While doing that; I am also of the mind-set, or opinion, that a particular currency note denomination should be brought into existence-or circulation-also, which should have the image and likeness of Lady FLORA SHAW, dotting such a currency note denomination. Flora Shaw, Frederick Lord Lugard’s wife, for many that are not aware, was the woman that gave Nigeria’s its unique name. The woman who was instrumental in giving Nigeria its unique name, I feel, is deserving of such a(n)-posthumous-honor !!