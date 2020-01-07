CBN says credit, liquidity risks framework ‘ll address stakeholders’ concerns

COMFORT EKELEME

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said the Nigerian Payment System Risk and Information Security Management framework is expected to provide answers to several concerns of stakeholders.

The framework was released yesterday 6th January 2020, is expected to provide answers to several concerns of stakeholders.

Interestingly, the framework is meant to address systemic risks, credit risks, liquidity risks, operational risks, compliance, legal and regulatory risks, settlement risks and information security risks.

Also, it will help identify and tackle the sources of systemic risks within the payment ecosystem in the country.

The new guidelines which was posted on the CBN website will also be expected to establish sound governance arrangements to oversee the risk management framework by ensuring that risks are identified, monitored and treated; establish clear and appropriate rules and procedures to carry out the risk management objectives.

It employs the resources necessary to achieve the payments system and to integrate risk management into the decision making processes.

According to the CBN, the framework would guide the operators and users of the payment systems across the country but does not apply to arrangements for the physical movement of cash or systems for settling securities nor apply to market infrastructures such as trading exchanges, trade-execution facilities, or multilateral trade-compression systems.

CBN further stated that the rapid growth in the volume and value of financial transactions call for the initiative, adding that the transactions represents an important source of revenue for the providers of payment services particularly banks and therefore altering significantly the risks associated with the payment and settlement of transactions.

The risk associated with the payment system, CBN said might increase, shift, concentrate, or transform risks in unanticipated ways.

