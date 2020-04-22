CBN office guts by fire in Plateau

The Jos branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Plateau State has been gutted by fire.

CBN confirmed the incident in a Tweet on Tuesday.

“Minor fire outbreak at the Jos branch of Central bank of Nigeria, promptly contained today, April 21, 2020,” the apex bank tweeted.

This adds to the series of fire outbreaks that have hit key government offices in the country in recent days.

Earlier this month, fire broke out at the Treasury House, a building housing the Accountant General of the Federation’s office, exactly a week after there was another fire outbreak at the headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) while the Independent National Electoral Commission’s office in Abuja was also gutted by fire a few days after.

