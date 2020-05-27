Catholic Bishops endorse Uzodimma’s programmes

The Catholic Bishops of Owerri Archdiocese have pledged their support to the government of Senator Hope Uzodimma of Imo state, particularly as it concerns the governor’s programmes and projects.

They did on when they paid a solidarity visit to Governor Uzodimma in Government House, Owerri.

Led by the Catholic Arch Bishop of Owerri, His Grace, Most Rev. (Dr.) Anthony Obinna, other Bishops in attendance at the close-door meeting with Governor Uzodimma include the Bishop of Orlu Diocese, His Lordship, Most Rev. (Dr.) Augustine Ukwuoma, the Administrative Bishop of Ahiara Diocese and Bishop of Umuahia, His Lordship, Most Rev. (Dr.) Lucius Ugorji, the Bishop of Okigwe Diocese, His Lordship, Most Rev. (Dr.) Solomon Amatu, the Auxilliary Bishop of Owerri Arch Diocese, His Lorship, Most Rev. (Dr.) Moses Chikwe and the Bishop of Aba Diocese, His Lordship, Most Rev. (Dr.) Augustine Ndubueze Echema.

Governor Uzodimma said the Bishops visited, not only to solidarise with him but to forge alliance with his government on how to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in Imo State in particular and South East in general.

The Governor added that the consultative meeting with the Bishops was not only fruitful, but portends great hope for their followers having seen the sincerity of purpose in the policies and programmes of the government.

Governor Uzodimma said the meeting is significant because of the role government and the church play in ensuring a better society. “Ours is a partnership that will bring development to our people,” the governor said.

The governor reiterated that no government can function successfully and bring development close to the people without the cooperation of the church and its leadership.