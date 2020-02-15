Caroline Flack: TV presenter found dead in her home

Caroline Flack, the former host of Love Island was found dead in her new East London flat on Saturday.

Caroline, 40, was due in court on March 4 on charges of assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

Burton, in December, accused the television personality of hitting him with a lamp.

“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February”, the family said in a statement.

“We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

Caroline last posted on Instagram on Thursday with a with a love heart emoji.

Same day, she announced her readiness to speak on reports about her personal life ahead of her trial.

“I’m going to speak today…mine and my family’s life is no longer up for entertainment or gossip”, she said.

However, Caroline didn’t comment before her demise.

For a better society

Total Views: 50 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

