Capital market improves by N174bn on 426.641m shares trading

COMFORT EKELEME

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday closed northward, improving by N174 billion.

Market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 1.40 per cent to N12.582 trillion from N12.408 trillion reported the previous day.

The NSE All Share Index also appreciated by 334.06 basis points to 24143.37 points from 23809.31 points reported the previous day

Investors during Wednesday traded 426.641 million shares valued at N4.102 billion in 7384 deals against 345.175 million shares cost N4.252 billion in 4689 deals.

A review of the investment for the day showed that Nigerian Breweries led gainers table, appreciating by N3.00 to close at N33.00, Cap Plc followed with a gain of N2.00 to close at N22.90 kobo, Guaranty Trust Bank added N1.95 kobo to close at N22.95 kobo, Guinness Nigeria Plc added N1.45 kobo to close at N18.95 kobo while Flour Mills Nigeria Plc up by N1.25 kobo to close at N21.00.

On the contrary, C &I Laeasing recorded the highest loss during the day, failing by N0.30 kobo to close at N4.70 kobo, UAC of Nigeria trailed with a loss of N0.25 kobo to close at N6.95 kobo, International Breweries down by N0.10 kobo to N4.90 kobo, Union DAC dipped by N0.01 kobo to close at N0.31 kobo while Courtville stabilises at N0.20 kobo. The NSE trading result during the revealed that FBNHoldings was the toast of investors accounting for 91.922 million shares valued at N448.074 million, Zenith Bank followed with account of 63.388 million shares valued at N994.763 million, Access Bank traded 55.938 million shares valued at N365.490 million, Guaranty Trust Bank sold a total of 45.884 million shares cost N1.047 billion while Sterling Bank exchanged 24.778 million shares cost N32.236 million.

