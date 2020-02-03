Cancer patient, Master Osisanya needs N1m for brain surgery

A cancer patient, Master Tomiwa Osisanya male, 15 years, a patient with Nsia-Luth Cancer Care, a brilliant young man currently on radiation therapy for an advanced Craniopharayngioma needs an estimated bill of N1million for brain surgery, intensive care unit admission, rehabilitation and follow up care.

The father of Tomiwa reported that he developed progressive visual deficits at the age of 10. But his grandmother in whose care he was, failed to seek medical care for him.

He was seen at the center in November 2019, having been referred from University College Hospital, UCH following excision on him in July 2019 and the pathological diagnosis of craniopharyngioma

But the time to radiation was delayed due to the significant financial burden of Tomiwa’s care on his dad who is currently caring for him without support. Tomiwa is schedule to receive 55Gy of RT in 1.8 Gy daily fraction via VMAT. He has had 13 fractions so far.

His current complaints include inadequate control of his diabetes insipidus as well as short term memory loss. He is on DDAVP, Dexamethasone, and Ondansetron.

Tomiwa will require further neurosurgery for adequate control of his brain tumor in view of the fact that this is a benign tumor and is curable with prompt and proper treatment, the doctor said. “We have encouraged his father to try to ensure that he receives all necessary treatment”, he added.

The general public especially philanthropists have been requested to send their financial assistance to ACCOUNT NAME: CHILDREN LIVING WITH CANCER FOUNDATION, ACCESS BANK, ACCT. NO: 1225887795.

