Cameroon confirms first case of coronavirus

The case is a 58 years old Fench citizen who arrived in the capital, Yaounde, on February 24, 2020.

The man is said to have been quarantined in the city’s Central Hospital.

“All measures have been taken by the government to contain potential risks of the virus spreading,’’ the ministry said in a statement.

Cameroon, which is situated in Central Africa, is the fourth sub-Saharan country to report coronavirus after Nigeria, Senegal, and South Africa.

The total number of cases on the continent is 29.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December, it has infected almost 100,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,000, mostly in China.

Source: dpa/NAN

