CACOVID relief fund gets bigger: CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday revealed that its Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19, CACOVID relief fund has risen to N25.8 billion.

CBN Director of Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor, said in a statement in Lagos that the donations were from 107 donors, including individuals, banks and other corporate bodies.

“The coalition hereby conveys its gratitude to all the institutions and individuals that have generously donated to this fund.

“We urge others to consider contributing to this national solidarity to provide not only medical equipment and materials but also to render urgently needed palliatives to the poor and vulnerable segments of our society.

“We hereby restate our commitment to full disclosure and accountability for all donations made,” he said.

