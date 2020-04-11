Buratai relocates to Northeast to finally crush Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists

Addressing troops of Special Super Camp Ngamdu in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State on 9 April 2020, Gen Buratai said that he would be with them to the nooks and crannies of the theatre.

It will be recalled that it was earlier reported that the COAS had been on operational tour to troops’ locations in the North East Theatre of Operation since Saturday the 4th of April, 2020.

The Army in a statement signed by the Acting Director, Army Directorate of Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, said “members of the public are requested to note that there is no any form of insecurity that cannot be surmounted, and the Boko Haram/ISWAP’s terrorism will also end in the nearest future.”

The Army said during the tour, General Buratai was at the Army Super Camp 1 at Mulai and the Special Forces Super Camp 12 at Chabbol near Maiduguri on Wednesday 8 April 2020 where he interacted with the officers and addressed the troops respectively.

The statement further stated that the COAS was also at the Forward Operations Base at Alau Dam, and also personally led the troops on patrol round Mairimari and Maigilari Forests.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to reassure Nigerians that it is highly committed to protecting all law abiding citizens and defending our territorial integrity'”, the Army spokesman said