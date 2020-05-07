Bundesliga returns May 16

German Football Association has confirmed the Bundesliga will return on May 16.
The league was suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic on March 13.
DFL CEO Christian Seifert confirms in a press conference that the plan for the Bundesliga is to resume playing on May 16th.
However the games will be played behind closed-doors with fans watching from home to contain spread of the virus.
Clubs have been informed of the date and can begin to ramp up training in preparation.
Below is the list of fixtures
Dortmund vs. Schalke
Leipzig vs. Freiburg
Hoffenheim vs. Hertha BSC
Fortuna vs. Paderborn
Augsburg vs. Wolfsburg
Eintracht vs. Gladbach
Sunday fixtures:
Köln vs. Mainz
Union Berlin vs. Bayern
Monday fixtures:
Werder Bremen vs. Leverkusen
