Bulls returns gains N232 bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchanged ​ (NSE) Tuesday returned to bullish trend, improving by N232 billion.

Specifically, Market Capitalisation of listed equities increased by 1.7 per cent to N13.681 trillion from N13.449 trillion reported the previous day.

The NSE All Share Index also appreciated by 438.54 basis points to 26255.11 points from 25816.57 traded on Monday. Investors exchanged 387.895 million shares worth N5.076 billion in 4901 deals against 325.261 million shares valued at N6.026 billion in 5054 deals.

An analysis of the transactions for the day showed that Nestle Nigeria Plc led gainers table during the day, appreciating by N63.00 to close at N1080.00, MTN Nigeria PLC followed with a gain of N5.00 to close at N115.00, Guaranty Trust Bank also gained N1.80 kobo to close at N24.50 kobo, Zenith Bank added N1.55 kobo to close at N19.60 kobo, Access Bank Plc gained N0.75 kobo to close at N8.45 kobo.

On the contrary, Okomu Oil Palm Plc topped losers chart, dropping by N6.60 kobo to close at N81.40 kobo , Bus Cement trailed with a loss of N2.75 kobo to close at N34.40 kobo, Dangote Sugar Refinery Nigeria Plc down by N1.20 kobo to close at N10.90 kobo, Mansard Insurance fell by N0.15 kobo to close at N1.53 kobo while Neimeth Pharmaceutical Plc dropped by N0.04 kobo to close at N0.42 kobo.

The NSE daily trading ​ further indicated that Guaranty Trust Bank was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 83.124 million shares valued at N2.013 billion , Zenith Bank followed with account of 54.550 million shares cost N1.048 billion, United Bank for Africa traded 37.817 million shares worth N261.366 million, FBNHoldings sold 32.194 million shares cost N163.432 million while Access Bank Plc traded 31.064 million shares valued at N256.176 million.

