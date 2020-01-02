Buhari’s minister, Onu, reveals his plans for S’East

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, says President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to the infrastructure development of the South-East.

Onu spoke at the South-East zonal caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which harped on members’ unity ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said that the insinuations that Mr President hated the South-East was unfounded and lacked substance.

Onu said: “Parts of the Enugu-Onitsha and Enugu-Portharcourt highways, despite being major express roads were converted to farm lands because they were abandoned and left in total disrepair.

“Today, the Buhari-led government has reconstructed the roads and other major roads in the South-East and if you go there now, there is no portion of the roads used as farm land.

“You can now drive from Onitsha to Enugu; you can drive from Enugu to Port Harcourt freely.

“Though the roads are not yet tastefully completed but work is going on at a very fast speed that everybody can see that there is a determination to get the roads completed.

“Work at the second Niger bridge is moving at a very fast speed and the President has made a commitment to get it completed by 2022.

“Zik’s Musoleum at Onitsha was completed within three years after 16 years that work started on the Musoleum.

“Also, Buhari named the Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo after the late Dr Alex Ekwueme, a great Igbo son and former civilian vice president of Nigeria as a recognition of how he loves the South-East.

“Mr President has again assured that the Akanu Ibiam International Airport currently under rehabilitation will be completed by Easter this year,” Onu said.

He appealed to members of the party to remain united and focused, while urging the South-East zone to rally behind Buhari.

