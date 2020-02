Buhari told to attend Kanu’s parent’s burial, grant presidential pardon to IPOB leader

The Ohanaeze Youth Council Worldwide has told President Muhammadu Buhari to grant the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, presidential pardon to come home for the burial of his parents.

According to the apex Igbo youth organization, the international community is watching the Nigerian government on Kanu parent’s burial.

OYC called on Buhari to pull out the military from Afaraukwu, the hometown of the Kanus in Umuahia, the State capital.

The position of the youth organization was contained in a statement signed by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro President-General of the OYC and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, its Secretary-General.

The youth group said it is worried about the military presence at the village of the IPOB leader “few days to the burial of HRM, Eze I O Kanu and his wife.

They warned that any form of human rights abuse on the people of the community during the burial of their traditional leader would cause damage to the international reputation of President Buhari and the image of Nigeria before the world.

According to OYC, the international community is “watching keenly to see if there will be any form of human rights violations and abuses by Nigeria’s Military before, during and after the burial rites next Weekend.”

OYC insisted that there’s no need for any provocative action which may promote violence by the Nigerian military before, during and after the burial of HRM Eze Kanu, adding that Abia State is calm and secure.

“Buhari should pull out military and accord the last respect for the late King by granting permission and presidential pardon to Nnamdi Kanu to return and bury his parents according to Igbo tradition and culture.

“There’s nothing amiss if President Buhari in person or through high power delegation attend and send a condolence message to the people of Afaraukwu Umuahia on the Demise of their Paramount Ruler and his wife.

“Such presidential gesture will portray him as a good father of the nation, irrespective of the self-evident of IPOB’s stance on self-determination and injustice melted by systematic structure against Igbos after 50 years of Biafra War Civil.

“The presidential pardon to Kanu and release of other Biafra agitators in detention and sending a delegation to the burial will be applauded by both International Community and Nigerians at home.

“[This] will attract more respect for President Buhari, as such Presidential gesture granted to Bashorun MKO Abiola, to appease the Yorubas should be applied now to restore more confidence of Igbos in this regime… what’s good to the goose is also good for the Gander.

“OYC salute Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for the kind gesture granted to the Afaraukwu Umuahia community through the appeal made by the President-General and the Prime Minister of the Community for solid road construction for the community in preparation for the late Paramount Ruler HRM Eze Kanu and his wife burial.

“OYC urge other Southeast Governors to rebuild the palace destroyed during the Operation Python Dance.

“We urge Biafra agitators to slow down on any action that might attract negative stories during the burial. There should be no display of Biafra flags and Uniforms, protests and other things that might give security agents the impetus to wade in and wreak havoc during the burial.

“OYC console Ndigbo and Kanu Family on the demise of the Paramount Ruler HRM Eze Kanu and his wife. May God grant them the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.”

