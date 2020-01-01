Buhari sends message to Aba king, Ikonne

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday extended his birthday wishes to the Paramount Ruler of Aba, Dr. Isaac A. Ikonne Enyi 1 who attained 91 years.

The President, in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu and forwarded to us on Tuesday night, described Ikonne as a “reservoir of wisdom and knowledge who is a fountain of inspiration for present and future generations.’’

He said: “I am proud and delighted to celebrate with you on this remarkable occasion of your long and eventful journey of life.

“living to 91 years of age and presiding over the affairs of your domain for 45 years is a milestone, and God has been kind for preserving you for this remarkable length of time in the service of your people.’’

Buhari told the paramount ruler that “you are not only the custodian of your people’s rich tradition and culture, but you are also an encyclopedia of knowledge and wisdom whose advice is highly valued by successive governments in the country.’’

“I pray to Almighty God to protect you, grant you more wisdom, good health, and many more years on earth to continue to render service to your people and humanity at large,’’ the President added.

For a better society

Total Views: 82 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

