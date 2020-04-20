Buhari really affected by Abba Kyari’s death – Nwobodo

Former Governor of Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo, on Monday said the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has affected continuity in the current administration.

Nwobodo stated this in the condolence message he gave in Enugu.

He described Kyari’s death as a huge loss to Nigeria and one that has created a vacuum.

“It has truncated continuity in government and we send condolences to the president, the presidency and the federal government because it’s not a loss to one person.

“I think that the president will be so much affected because he will now be forced to retool the cabinet and the workforce to the presidency. So, I send my condolences to the Abba Kyari family, [and] the President, for the loss of this high profile person,” Nwobodo said.

Kyari passed away last Friday after complications due to COVID-19.

He has since been buried in Abuja according to Islamic rites and passages.

