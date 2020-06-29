Buhari reacts as Kogi Chief Judge, Ajanah dies at COVID-19 isolation centre

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with government and people of Kogi State over the passing of Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Nasir Ajana.

We reported yesterday that 64-year-old Justice Nasiru Ajanah, the Chief Judge of Kogi State, died on Sunday morning.

He died at the COVID-19 Isolation Centre in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

Ajanah had been battling a health challenge.

It was gathered that coronavirus complications worsened his condition.

In a statement signed by his Spokesman, Garba Shehu, and made available to us , the President commiserated with his family, Nigerian Bar Association and Body of Benchers over the demise of the legal luminary.

He urged family and all associates to find comfort in prayers and acceptance of the will of God.

The statement said that President Buhari “believes the late Chief Judge made a remarkable impact on the state, his chosen profession and community, with clear evidence that his death will create a huge gap in the judiciary.”

He prays that the Almighty God will grant the soul of the departed a peaceful rest.

