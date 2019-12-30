Buhari places travel restriction on ministers, makes other changes

President Muhammadu Buhari has placed travel restriction on his ministers.

The ministers can only travel out of the country eight times in a year.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Minister of Information, Culture & Tourism Minister Lai Mohammed.

According to him, Buhari has directed that no Minister should go on foreign trips more than twice in a quarter.

Also, according to Mohammed, no minister on a trip outside the shores of the land should go with more than four aides.

Govt officials below the rank of ministers are henceforth entitled to fewer aides, Lai Mohammed disclosed.

Besides, estacode would no longer be calculated on hourly basis.

