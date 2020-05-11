Buhari orders Madagascar COVID-19 Syrup to fight pandemic

President Muhammadu Buhari has instructed for Nigeria’s allocation of the Madagascar syrup to be airlifted to the country.
“Mr President has given instructions for the airlifting of Nigeria’s allocation of the Madagascar COVID-19 Syrup; also given clear instructions that it must be subjected to the standard validation process for pharmaceuticals; there will be no exceptions for this, said Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, at Monday’s briefing of the Taskforce.
“Madagascar has made allocations to various countries, and sent them to Guinea Bissau. We‘re supposed to make arrangements to freight Nigeria’s allocation from Guinea Bissau; it‘ll be subjected to the standard validation process for pharmaceuticals.
Recalled that the Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina has three weeks back officially launched a medicine he believes can prevent and cure patients suffering from COVID-19. Developed by the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research and branded COVID Organics, President Rajaolina while presenting the remedy to the media, said it contains Artemisia, a plant cultivated on the Big Island to fight against malaria.
“All trials and tests have been conducted and its effectiveness in reducing the elimination of symptoms has been proven for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 in Madagascar,” President Rajaolina had said.
