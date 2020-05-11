Buhari orders Madagascar COVID-19 Syrup to fight pandemic

“All trials and tests have been conducted and its effectiveness in reducing the elimination of symptoms has been proven for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 in Madagascar,” President Rajaolina had said.

Recalled that the Madagascan Presidenthas three weeks back officially launched a medicine he believes can prevent and cure patients suffering from COVID-19. Developed by the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research and branded COVID Organics, President Rajaolina while presenting the remedy to the media, said it contains Artemisia, a plant cultivated on the Big Island to fight against malaria.