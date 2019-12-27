Buhari opens up about Senate President, Lawan

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday spoke glowingly about President, of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

He made the remarks while advising Lawan’s son, Ibrahim, at his marriage ceremony.

Ibrahim got married to Ammani in Kano.

President Buhari advised the newly-wedded couple to emulate the life of Senate President whom he described as balanced.

“If you’re looking for some advice on life, relating to any aspect, you have to focus and learn from those with good examples.

“A good example to learn from is Senator Lawan. In politics and life, he embodies many good virtues,’’ the President said.

His message was delivered by a delegation comprising Ministers of FCT, Mohammed Musa Bello, Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), Agriculture, Sabo Nanono and Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

Others on the delegation were Senior Special Assistants to the President, Sarki Abba, Household and Social Events, Garba Shehu, Media and Publicity, and State Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure.

