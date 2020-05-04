Buhari mourns UNIPORT students, orders decisive Police action

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the families of three University of Port Harcourt students reportedly murdered by their kidnappers and their bodies buried in a shallow grave in April.

The President also extended condolences to the university authorities and the Rivers State Government over the unfortunate incident.

Describing the tragic occurrence as “sad and heinous,” President Buhari regretted that the “evil perpetrators have cut short the prospectively bright journey of these youths.”

He prays that God will comfort all those who mourn these young students, and grant their souls eternal rest.

Buhari, while noting that the Nigeria Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit has apprehended one of the suspected perpetrators, further directs the Police Authorities to intensify search for the remaining suspects and bring them to justice.

According to the President, “This administration will continue to equip the law enforcement and security agencies to bring to an end the evil activities of kidnappers in the country,” in a statement signed on Sunday by Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity).

