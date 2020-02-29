Buhari mourns Sanusi

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent messages to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sunusi II, over the death of Dan Iyan Kano, Ambassador Ado Sanusi.

In a statement on Saturday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari stated that he was shocked to learn about the death of the Ambassador.

In separate letters to the Governor and the Emir delivered by a delegation led by the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Buhari said Sanusi was a dedicated public servant, who served very creditably as Nigeria’s Foreign Service Officer.

“He was a conscientious, competent, distinguished, patriotic and remarkable diplomat who served his country and immediate community with distinction. His great contributions will be remembered for many years to come.”

In his response, Ganduje extended profound gratitude to the President for sending the delegation.

Receiving the delegation, the Emir expressed appreciation to the President for supporting the treatment of the late Ambassador before his end came.

The monarch described the late Ado Sanusi, his uncle, as the most outstanding descendant of Dabo, the Kano ruling family and his death, an irreparable loss.

“A pillar has collapsed. He loved everyone. He was kind, generous and very religious”, he said.

Aside Kyari, the delegation was made up of the Minister of Defence, Maj. General Bashir Magashi; Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono; Permanent Secretary, State House Jalal Arabi; Senior Special Assistants to the President, Sarki Abba and Garba Shehu and the State Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure.

