Buhari group insists president in charge of Nigeria

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari is fully in charge of the Nigerian government.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, and the Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, MBO.

Talks about Buhari not being in control of government have made headlines.

An instance of this came to the fore this week after the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno accused Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, of usurping his powers and issuing orders to Service Chiefs in the president’s name.

BMO, however, advised Nigerians to disregard claims that Buhari had abdicated his responsibilities as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“The president is fully in charge, there cannot be room for discord in taking decisions on security matters,” it said.

The group said Buhari, in the last two months, held two meetings with Service Chiefs and heads of security agencies.

It noted that Buhari also held a series of local and international meetings on security matters, adding that the opposition opted to twist an in-house situation to mean that strange persons had been presiding over critical affairs of governance.

“That PDP could make it seem like the President has abdicated his responsibilities and should resign is nothing but mischief taken too far.

“The President has never abdicated his duty on security matters to anyone and, like Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu once said, he is working hard to keep Nigeria and Nigerians out of the harm terrorists,” the group stated.

The statement said that there was an estimated 10 million small arms and light weapons in circulation in Africa as a result of the Libyan crisis.

“Out of this number, one million are believed to be in Nigeria,” BMO claimed.

It insisted that there was no split, crisis or disharmony in the security architecture of the country.

