Buhari greets pastor Adeboye at 78

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeaina, said Buhari felicitated with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, members of Pastor Adeboye’s family, which included many spiritual children, within and outside the country, and his associates, commending the positive influence the preacher has had on the country and its citizens, with a wide network that hugely impacted on education, infrastructure and health.

President Buhari, the statement said, noted with delight, the extensive contributions of Pastor Adeboye to the growth of the country, especially his forthrightness in telling the truth to leaders, regular mobilization of members of his church to civic responsibilities and relentless courage in taking the gospel to every part of Nigeria, and almost every country in the world.

“As the General Overseer turns 78, the President recalls his interactions with the pastor over many years, underscoring his warmth, kindness and commitment to seeing the good in others, while vigorously pursuing the divine vision of creating an enabling environment for worship and living the teachings of the Bible.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant Pastor Adeboye longer life, good health and more wisdom to continue sharing the love of Christ,” the statement said.