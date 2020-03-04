Buhari greets Obasanjo on 83rd Birthday

SUNDAY ODE, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm greetings to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 83rd birthday, March 5, 2020, congratulating him for a life of courage, dedication and service to Nigeria, Africa, and humanity in general.

President Buhari, according to a statement by the Presidential aide, Femi Adesina, joined family members, friends and associates of the former president in celebrating the milestone, adding that Chief Obasanjo’s commitment to Nigerian nationhood remains outstanding and commendable, while also underscoring his sacrifices for the continent, including standing up for democracy in many countries.

“As the former president celebrates the auspicious occasion, President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant him longer life, good health and strength to keep serving the nation and the continent,” the statement said.

