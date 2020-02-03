Buhari fully aware of security challenges in the country -Presidency

. Police confirm death of abducted Seminarian in Kaduna

.We’ve no confidence in Buhari govt again – CAN

President Muhammadu Buhari is fully aware of the security challenges in some parts of the country and fully in charge of all that is going on.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Presidency on Sunday and signed by the , Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), Femi Adesina

The statement entitled: ‘Mischievous Twisting Of President Buhari’s Comments On Insecurity’, read: “It has become compelling to react to a mischievous slant being given by both the traditional and social media to the comments of President Muhammadu Buhari on the security challenges in some parts of the country.

“On Monday, while hosting Eminent and Respected Citizens of Niger State at State House, Abuja, the President had said:

“I was taken aback by what is happening in the North West and other parts of the country. During our campaigns, we knew about the Boko Haram. What is coming now is surprising. It is not ethnicity or religion; rather it is one evil plan against the country.

“We have to be harder on them. One of the responsibilities of government is to provide security. If we don’t secure the country, we will not be able to manage the economy properly.”

The reportage of the statement above was slanted to mean that President Buhari said he was unaware of the security challenges in some parts of the country. Far from it, except to the mischievous mind. The President is fully aware and fully in charge of all that is going on.

“The statement by the President was clear enough, and these are the salient points:

“·In 2015, we knew there was Boko Haram insurgency, particularly in the North-east, and we mentioned it in our campaigns. There are clear economic and cultural factors behind the clashes that sadly rocked many of our communities be they the Fulani-Tiv or Fulani-Berom conflict, the Tiv versus Jukun and so on. By now, these conflicts are fairly under control.

“· By 2019, banditry had surfaced in the North-West. It was surprising, as the area is almost homogeneous, made up of Hausa-Fulanis. The combatants are largely Muslim. This is what the President said he was surprised about.

“· The point he made was that what is happening in the country is not about ethnicity or religion, it is plainly an evil plan against the nation.

“It is disingenuous that the earlier and latter parts of the statement were downplayed, and the middle part misinterpreted to mean that President Buhari was unaware or surprised by the security situation in the country.

“The traditional media, and commentators on social media, are encouraged to keep fidelity to the truth, and not concoct narratives to suit some sinister motives.

“It is all about our country and deliberately misrepresenting the President hurts not just the country, but the mischief makers themselves, ultimately”.

Still on security, one of the four seminarians abducted at the Good Shepard Catholic Major Seminary at Kakau village along the Kaduna-Abuja highway was found dead in a bush on Sunday.

The Catholic seminarians were taken away by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on January 10, 2020.

The gunmen who had invaded the school, shot sporadically to scare students, thereafter abducted four students from their hostels.

According to Channels television, the Registrar of the seminary, Reverend Father Joel Usman, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the body of the seminarian was found in a bush.

The police authorities said that the three other victims were later released from captivity.

Meanwhile, the Benue State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said Christians have lost confidence in the government of President Muhammadu following the massive killings across the country.

Addressing congregation at NKST church Makurdi on Sunday, the state Chairman of CAN, Revd Akpen Leva, stated that killings of Nigerians especially Christians like the seminarians, pastors and other clerics without protection was s clear indication that the Buhari regime had lost control in steering the affairs of the country.

“I, therefore, call for no more killings, kidnappings, robbery and herdsmen attack in Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna and other part of the country. What a nation. They are killing us every day. It is a failure. We are tired. Mr. President, security agencies must sit up. Nay God help us”.

Reverend Leva while calling on Buhari to sit up on his responsibility of protecting lives and property of the citizenry also called on International community to come to the aide of Nigerians even as he urged for security to enable the IDPs to return to their ancestral homes.

In an exhortation, the chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigerian in Benue State, Bishop Mike Angough, called for ceaseless prayers from Christians to overcome the security challenges facing the country.

He noted that with prayers, enemies of Christians will be crushed in the neatest future, just as an elder of CAN command the state government for ensuring peace and protection of the people in the wake of attacks by herdsmen last year.

