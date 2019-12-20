Buhari felicitates with former Taraba Acting Governor Garba @ 72

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with former acting Governor of Taraba State, Alhaji Umar Garba , as he turns 72.

The President rejoices with the respected septuagenarian politician, commending his leadership skills for displaying courage and selflessness when he held the reins in Taraba State at a very trying period.

As an eminent community leader, President Buhari admires his peace-loving nature and always placing the welfare his people above all other considerations.

He enjoins him to continue his path of selflessness and commitment to national unity.

President Buhari prays that God Almighty will continue to bless Alhaji Garba with wisdom and more fruitful years.

For a better society

Total Views: 69 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

