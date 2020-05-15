Buhari felicitates with Dele Momodu at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with journalist/publisher, Ayobamidele Momodu, popularly known as Dele Momodu, on the occasion of his 60th birthday May 16, 2020.

The President congratulated Momodu on hitting the milestone in good health and sound mind, wishing him greater contributions to the further emancipation of Nigeria in the years and decades to come.

In a statement by Mr. Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser (Media & Publicity) Buhari “rejoices with the family, friends and professional colleagues of the Publisher of Ovation International, saying he has left his footprints indelibly in the annals of journalism in the country.

“He wishes Momodu greater profundity of thoughts as he engages with readers of his weekly column, PENdulum”.

