Buhari confirms Sunday Thomas as Commissioner For Insurance

The nation’s Acting Commissioner For Insurance Mr Sunday Thomas has secured the approval of the Federal Government to now function as the substantive chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). NAICOM is the regulatory body of insurance and reinsurance companies in Nigeria insurance brokers inclusive.

Mr. Thomas’ ascension to the top job follows his confirmation by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Thomas replaced immediate past commissioner for Insurance Alhaji Mohammed Kari, as Acting Commissioner for insurance in July 2019.

Thomas who has over three decades of experience in the industry as an operator and regulator, was appointed Deputy Commissioner in charge of technical matters by President Buhari in April 2017.

He was formerly Director-General of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA).

In a statement at issued by Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the President also approved the appointments of two board members for Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mrs. Ya’ana Talib Yaro as the Non Executive Director representing the North East, and Mrs. Diana O. Okonta as Non Executive Director, to fill the slot for the South South. The appointments take immediate effect.

