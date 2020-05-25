Buhari condoles with media over death of Waheed Bakare

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the media industry, particularly Nigeria Union of Journalists and Nigeria Guild of Editors, over the passing of the Saturday Editor of New Telegraph, Waheed Bakare.

“The President sends condolences to family of the deceased, and management of New Telegraph Newspapers, describing the editor’s death as a collective loss to the media and the nation that he served passionately with his talent.

“The President prays that God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort all that mourn him”. according to a statement on Monday by Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity).

