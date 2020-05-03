Buhari condoles with Kano State gov, Emirate over death of Emir of Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Kano State Government and Council of Chiefs over passing of Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila Auta Bawo.

The President said he joined the family and Rano Emirate in mourning the royal father, whose words of wisdom, nobility and decency will be sorely missed, especially at a time the government is relying on traditional rulers to sensitize citizens on directives for safety.

President Buhari urged his family and the Emirate to find solace in the good works of the deceased and ensure his legacies are carried on.

The President prays that the almighty God will forgive the shortcomings of the Emir, remember his good works and grant his soul eternal rest according to a statement by Mallam Garba Shehu,

For a better society

Total Views: 144 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

