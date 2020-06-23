Buhari condoles with Ezekwesili over loss of mum

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with former Minister of Education, Mrs. Obiageli Ezekwesili, and her entire family over the passing of her mother, Mrs. Cecilia Nwayiaka Ujubuonu.

The President urged Ezekwesili, her family and all associates of the late mum, to find strength in the good works of Mrs. Ujubuonu, whose testimony of reverence for God, and service to humanity continues to resonate.

He condoled with the grandchildren of the late businesswoman, and members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, knowing they will particularly miss her counsel and guidance, garnered from years of working hard to raise a disciplined and focused family.

“As the family mourns, the President prays that the almighty God will comfort them, and grant peaceful rest to the soul of the departed” stated in a statement by Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Tuesday.

The former Minister had on Monday disclosed her mother’s death.

An official press statement, made available to the media on Monday by Ezekwesili’s Spokesperson and Publicist, Mr. Ozioma Ubabukoh, stated that Mrs. Ujubuonu died in the late hours of Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was aged 78.

An indigene of Ndodolu Village, Umunuko, Ukpor, in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, she was widowed after the death of her husband, Benjamin Ujubuonu, in 1988.

Born on April 18, 1942, Ujubuonu, a retired businesswoman, devoted her life to her children, grandchildren, the church and service to humanity.

She died in the arms and home of her daughter, Ezekwesili, in Abuja on Sunday night from cancer.

Until her death, she was a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

