Buhari condoles with Diya over death of wife

According to a statement by Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the the President on Media & Publicity, Buhari joined family members, friends and associates of Chief Folashade Diya, particularly members of the United African Methodist (Evangelical) Church, in mourning the devout Christian, who dedicated her time on earth to serving God, and working for the good of others.

The President affirmed that the wife of the former Chief of General Staff lived to encourage and inspire many on faith in God, demonstrating love, kindness and generosity through focus on helping the underprivileged, and counselling many.

Buhari also “prays that the soul of the departed will find rest in God”.