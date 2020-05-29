Buhari celebrates 5yrs in office, says ‘we‘ve fought corruption, insurgency to standstill’

SUNDAY ODE, Abuja with UGOCHUKWU AMADI in Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari who rode to power in 2015 on the promise to fight corruption, tackle insecurity and boost Nigeria’s economy among others have made a retrospect of his five years in office declaring that he has done so much to elevate standard of living of most Nigerians.

Celebrating the first one year in office for his second term, President has defended his performance stressing that efforts have been made at diversifying the nation’s economy.

President Buhari flashed a score card which indicated positives in many sectors including…… Buhari believes that he has stayed the course and is delivering the promised which he made Nigerians especially fighting corruption and insurgency.

The president claims that his administration came at a time that Nigerians needed change and that his administration have been able to deliver the promised change adding that now is the time for next level which his administration will continue to deliver

According to the presidency “Between May 29, 2015, when it was inaugurated for the first term, and now, the Buhari administration has made salutary impact in almost all the facets of Nigerian life.

‘’The government swept into office on the wings of Change, and that change has been wrought in nearly all phases of national life. Where the lofty goals are yet to be attained, it is work in progress, and eyes are firmly fixed on the ball. No distraction.’’

The document signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said from his first tenure to the first anniversary of his second term, President Buhari has lived up to expectations with particular reference to delivering on his election promises in his give years on the saddle.

Part of the document read: “May 29, 2020, marks the end of the first year of the second four-year term of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, and the fifth year of the government in office.

“The three umbrella areas on which government based its interventionist agenda are: security, reviving the economy (with particular emphasis on job creation, especially for youths), and fighting corruption. In these three areas, where we are today cannot be compared with where we used to be.

“By May 2015, insecurity had badly fractured the fabric of the nation. No one could wager that the country would survive the next month, not to talk of another year. Bombs went off like firecrackers, insurgents ran riot round the country, other forms of crime and criminality held sway. Life was nasty, brutish and short.

“Over five years, the battle has been taken to insurgents and criminals. And they are being extinguished by the day, and very close to complete extirpation.

“The economy, long dependent on a mono product – petroleum, is being retooled, refocused, with diversification as a task that must be accomplished. Agriculture has been given a fillip, manufacturing has got a shot in the arm, and solid minerals are contributing a large chunk to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The country is very close to food security, with rice, beans, maize, millet, and all sorts of grain no longer imported. We now eat what we grow.

“On the war against corruption, no quarter is asked, and none is given. Commit the crime, do the term. No retreat, no surrender.

“Facts speak for themselves. And that is what we present at this auspicious season of the fifth anniversary of the Buhari administration. Facts are stubborn things, no matter how anybody tries to deny, distort or deride them.”

Details of the President’s interventions in the stated areas contained in the six-page document were attached to the summary above.

On the ravaging Coronavirus, Adesina quoted President Buhari to have said “In Nigeria, we are taking a two-step approach. First, to protect the lives of our fellow Nigerians and residents living here and second, to preserve the livelihoods of workers and business owners to ensure their families get through this very difficult time in dignity and with hope and peace of mind”

Accordingly, he said “The Federal Government of Nigeria is rolling out several measures and directives on healthcare, border security, and fiscal and monetary policies in response to the pandemic. More measures are coming.

“The President has set up an Economic Sustainability Committee chaired by Vice President Osinbajo, to develop a comprehensive economic plan to respond to the disruptions and dislocations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The President has also set up a Presidential Task Force on #COVID-19, chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, with Dr. Sani Aliyu as the National Coordinator. The PTF is coordinating Nigeria’s multi-sectoral inter-governmental approach to COVID-19.

“The President also set up a Committee made up of the Minister and Minister of State of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), to assess the impact of COVID-19 on the 2020 Budget and to recommend appropriate and immediate response strategies.”

According to Adesina, President Buhari has also approved the following “Establishment of a N500 billion COVID-19 Crisis Intervention Fund, for the upgrading of health facilities nationwide, finance a national Special Public Works Programme, as well as any other interventions that may be approved in the future.

“Release of special intervention grants of N10 billion and N5 billion to the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) respectively, to facilitate the Covid-19 Response.

“Immediate Release of 70,000 Metric Tonnes of Grain for distribution to poor and vulnerable households across the country

“Establishment of a Joint Technical Task Team to facilitate the movement of food and agricultural inputs across Nigeria during the Coronavirus lockdown. Commencement of a three-month repayment moratorium for all TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni loans with immediate effect.

“Commencement of a three-month moratorium for all Federal Government funded loans issued by the Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture and the Nigeria Export Import Bank.

“Presidential directive for immediate Expansion of National Social Register (official database for implementation of the Conditional Cash Transfer programme) by 1 million additional households.

“Implementation of Modified version of National Home Grown School Feeding Programme, to deliver dry food rations to households of pupils already benefiting from the NHGSFP”

