Buhari appoints Chairman, Members of PTF Board of Trustees

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the Chairman, Executive Secretary and Members of the Board of Trustees of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund.

The announcement of the appointments was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday.

Shehu said the appointments were pursuant to the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Establishment Act 2019, which empowered the President to so do.

He named retired Inspector-General of Police, Suleiman Abba, as Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

The President also approved the appointment of Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto as the Executive Secretary of the Board.

Others appointed were Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, Representing Ministry of Police Affairs; Inspector-General of Police, Representing Nigeria Police Force; Usman Bilkisu, Representing Ministry of Justice; Ben Akabueze, Director General, Budget and National Planning, Representing Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Engr. Mansur Ahmed, Representing Organised Labour; and Dr. Michael Bamidele Adebiyi, Representing Civil Society Group.

Shehu added in the statement: “The above appointments are in furtherance of the Buhari administration’s commitment and drive to retooling Policing Architecture in the country by emplacing the Police Trust Fund to meet the aspiration of a well-funded, equipped and highly professional Nigeria Police Force in line with international best practices. This objective informed President Buhari’s re-establishment of the Ministry of Police Affairs on August 20, 2019.

“The President also commended state governors, members of the National Assembly and Nigerians for their patriotic and spirited efforts at reforming Policing Architecture to deepen the country’s internal security.

“The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, will announce the inauguration date of the Board of Trustees of the Police Trust Fund.”

