Budget padding is legal, says Bauchi Speaker

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

Bauchi State Speaker of the House of Assembly, Abubakar Y. Suleiman has revealed that budget padding is legal as it is meant to ensure fairness and equity to all.

Abubakar sulaiman stated this on Tuesday while presenting the approved 2020 appropriation bill to the Governor of Bauchi state, Sentor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir for assent after the Assembly had debated and approved it for implementation.

According to him, “in the process of working on the proposal presented by the the Governor on the 10th of this month, we moved some amounts to some other sectors, this is what some refer to as padding, anyway, padding is legal”.

The size of the budget , the Speaket said remains the same as presented by the Governor saying that the capital and recurrent expenditures remains the same in spite of the adjustments made by the Assembly.

Abubakar Sulaiman also assured the Governor that the Assembly will continue to support the Executive in the implementation of the budget and other programs aimed at developing the state so that it can compete with others in the country.

He thanked the Governor for personally signing and issuing letters of commendation to all the 31 members of the House.

