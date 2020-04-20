BUA Cement gives succour to host communities in Edo

UGO AMADI

Africa’s leading cement giant, BUA Cement has donated relief materials worth millions of naira to its host communities in Edo State to cushion the negative effect of the precautionary measures put in place to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The relief materials included 350 bags of rice and 22,500 facemasks whilst the company also promised to deliver hand sanitizers in coming days. These items were donated to Okpella, Okpekpe, Ibie and Elele Communities.

Commenting on the gesture, Engr. Yusuf Binji, Managing Director/CEO, BUA Cement plc, noted that the relief materials would help reduce the spread of the virus and also provide a much needed supply of staple items during the period.

According to Engr. Binji, “As a responsible organisation, we understand the plight of our host communities and we know that some of them have been at home and must have run out of food supply. We believe this donation will go a long way to ameliorate the negative effect of the lockdown.”

Representing the BUA Cement CEO at the handover, Richard Gidado, a General Manager at the company’s BUA Cement plant, Obu Okpella, stated that the donation was aimed at complementing the effort of the government to ameliorate the negative effects of the lockdown.

Taking delivery of the items, Okpella Community leader, High Chief Tunde Ajie thanked the chairman, CEO and management of BUA Cement PLC for the donation and assured that the relief materials will be equitably distributed among the residents.

For a better society

Total Views: 61 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

