Brickhall school

Ultimate Circle of Nigeria elects Oladejo as president
NKECHI IKE ULTIMATE Circle Club of Nigeria, a philantrophic association in Lagos, has elected new officers to run the affairs of the club for the...
CTO calls for improved access to internet
Professor Tim Unwin, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO) has argued that access to the Internet should feature more prominently in the post-2015...
Fund managers predict oil price faling to $60 without OPEC cut
KELVIN EGERUE, Business Editor with agency report Some commodity fund managers believe oil prices could slide to $60 per barrel if OPEC does not agree...
