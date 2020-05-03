Breaking: Zamfara Emir dies in isolation

Emir of Kaura-Namoda in Zamfara State, Alhaji Mohammed Asha, is dead.

He was believed to have died of complications from COVID-19.

Zamfara Publicity Secretary for the Control and Prevention of COVID-19, Alhaji Mustafa Jafaru Kaura, sai the deceased had been in isolation at the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau for three days.

Though his blood sample had been sent to Abuja, Mustafa said he died while the result was still being awaited.

He said the remains of the late Emir were still in the hospital waiting for burial by officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Details later…

