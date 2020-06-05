Breaking : Truck catches fire on Onitsha Niger bridge

An articulated vehicle is currently on fire on the River Niger bridge in Onitsha, Anambra state.

The incident which started at the early hours of the morning, the source learnt, has raised anxiety among residents of the area.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Pascal Anigbo confirmed the incident.

He said, “A truck is currently on FIRE on the River Niger Bridge, this morning Friday 5 June, 2020.

“The Fire Service has been contacted.”

Details later…

