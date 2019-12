An armed robbery operation is going on at First Bank in the Mpape area of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

An eyewitness said the bank has been surrounded by policemen and soldiers.

The robbers, who stormed the bank, just before noon, are trapped inside.

Details later…

For a better society

Total Views: 85 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn