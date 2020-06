Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The national secretariat of APC has been sealed off following the directives by the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mubammed.

Currently the party secretariat is under key and lock.

Our Correspondent gathered that the seal-off was to ensure peace, as attempt to bring all the contenders to a round table are in progress.

It was gathered further that members of the NWC were not also allow to gain access to the party house.

Details later…

