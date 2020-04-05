BREAKING: Osun discharges first COVID-19 patient

Oyetola made this known during a press briefing at the Government House in Osogbo, while giving update on COVID-19 cases.

According to him, the discharged patient was tested twice negative to the virus, this in line with the prescribed protocol of the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control, (NCDC).

“As you are all aware, we recorded the first Covid-19 case in Osun on the 25th of March, which was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The case is a returnee from the United Kingdom (UK), who voluntarily submitted himself for testing and treatment.

“Sadly, between then and now, the number of Covid-19 cases in Osun has risen to 20. The reason for the increased incidence of cases is known to you and members of the public.

“You will recall that last week, we received about 127 returnees from Ivory Coast, who came into the country through Ogun border, where they were allowed entry and escorted by security officials from Ogun to Osun.

“Upon their arrival in the state, as a proactive measure, we immediately quarantined them at an isolation centre in Ejigbo.

“We later discovered upon profiling that some of these returnees are indigenes and residents of other states such as Oyo, Lagos, Ogun, Imo, Edo, Delta and Abia among others.

“Of the 127 isolated and tested returnees, 17 tested positive for Coronavirus while 110 returned negative. Of the 17, we also have persons from other states.

“As we had earlier indicated in a press release, all the returnees who tested positive are intact at our facility and are undergoing adequate and proper treatment at our care centre and are all stable. We are hopeful that they will soon recover safely from the virus and rejoin their families.

“The 109 whose results came back negative have been released to join their families. Among them are: 11 to Oyo State, two are going to Lagos State, One to Ogun, three each to Edo and Abia states, four to Delta State and one to Imo State while 85 will remain here in Osun.

“They have been advised to observe all the prescribed safety and preventive measures and to call our helplines if they start to feel unwell.” he said.